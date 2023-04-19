Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zarasai Eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Sirvintos, Lithuania
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,000
Shirvint r. self., Motion k. for sale cozy, tidy 75.74 sq. m. m. renovated log house with 25…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 134,900
SELLED YOU, STILY EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS The peaks are the checkers in the eldership, in the ea…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 344,991
Housein Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
SODYBA MARKETING G. 2, BIRD SOME, BIRD RAJ. Family house in a clearly visible place near the…
2 room apartmentin Vidiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vidiskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 73,000
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,000
Housein Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
33 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
PART OF THE HOME IN THE RAMYGAL GATVER, BEVANT CENTRE, IN THE CANEVIEW. SALE HOME PART IS IN…
Housein Vilemai, Lithuania
House
Vilemai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
In the Kaunas district of Diogala, Ramunis Street sells 2 individual two-story A++ energy cl…
2 room apartmentin Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 36,000
2 ROOMS WERE WITH THE ROUTH RENOVED NAME! Great location, next to bus station, several schoo…
2 room apartmentin Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 107,300
WE ARE THINKING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE PANEVISH CITY, REPUBLIC G. 28, 2 PERSPECTIVES FOR SA…
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 159,000
Housein Kairiai, Lithuania
House
Kairiai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 3
€ 58,000
107 KV is REFERRED TO. M. BUTAS IN THE HOUSE WITH 25.6 A SECTION. HOME DESCRIPTION: - Total…

