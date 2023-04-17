Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Zapyskis
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zapyskis, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Zapyskis, Lithuania
House
Zapyskis, Lithuania
212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 284,999
Housein Dievogala, Lithuania
House
Dievogala, Lithuania
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
Housein Vilemai, Lithuania
House
Vilemai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
In the Kaunas district of Diogala, Ramunis Street sells 2 individual two-story A++ energy cl…
Housein Zapyskis, Lithuania
House
Zapyskis, Lithuania
161 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
ERDVUS HOUSE WITH CERTIFICATE MANUFACTURING THE NEMUNE OF THE TEXT! IN ALL NETH A BEFORE THE…
Realting.com
Go