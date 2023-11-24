Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Zapyskio seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
€95,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062114223 marius.jankauskas@capital.lt

Properties features in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir