Residential properties for sale in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

Zapyskis
4
9 properties total found
Housein Zapyskis, Lithuania
House
Zapyskis, Lithuania
212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 284,999
Housein Kujai, Lithuania
House
Kujai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,999
Housein Dievogala, Lithuania
House
Dievogala, Lithuania
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
Housein Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
374 m² Number of floors 3
€ 249,000
ERDVUS HOUSE, PROVIDED THE OPPORTUNITY IMPLEMENTATION IN THE RENOVATION PROJECTS: ERDVUS LIV…
Housein Kujai, Lithuania
House
Kujai, Lithuania
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
SODY BODY FOR THE HOME, BRAZGESTGEST SOME, BRAZGESTIVES G. Benefits of purchasing the follow…
Housein Vilemai, Lithuania
House
Vilemai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
In the Kaunas district of Diogala, Ramunis Street sells 2 individual two-story A++ energy cl…
Housein Judraiciai, Lithuania
House
Judraiciai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 48,600
Housein Zapyskis, Lithuania
House
Zapyskis, Lithuania
161 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
ERDVUS HOUSE WITH CERTIFICATE MANUFACTURING THE NEMUNE OF THE TEXT! IN ALL NETH A BEFORE THE…
Housein Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
SELLING cozy garden house Kaunas r. with a sauna and a cozy terrace. _______________________…

Mir