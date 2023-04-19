Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Zalgirio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Sasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Sasaiciai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,000
In the children, the garden house is sold in the Klaipeda area, which is fully adapted for a…

Properties features in Zalgirio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
