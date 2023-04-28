Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Skuodo rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Ylakiu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Luoba, Lithuania
House
Luoba, Lithuania
102 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATES ISSUED FOR THE PURMAL K. OIL G. 18A Spacious 101.87 sqm …

Properties features in Ylakiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir