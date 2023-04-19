Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Utenos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Vyzuonu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Housein Grybeliai, Lithuania
House
Grybeliai, Lithuania
235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
SHARE NEW SURRANTED, LIGHT AND FUNCTIONAL SUPLANED HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE COUN…
Housein Grybeliai, Lithuania
House
Grybeliai, Lithuania
280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 293,000

Properties features in Vyzuonu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir