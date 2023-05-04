Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Vilkaviškis District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Vistycio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Naujininkai, Lithuania
House
Naujininkai, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 45,000

Properties features in Vistycio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go