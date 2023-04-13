Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilnius city municipality
  5. Vilnius
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
131 property total found
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 259,900
VERY HIGH, STILINGLY EQUIPMENT 4 ROOM COTEDS IN ZUJS! For sale quality and stylishly furnis…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,900
THE SOURCE OF THE SURNIA, IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, IS SELECTED BY QUALITY 2022 - METHODA A + C…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
IN THE PAPHIC, THE FULL COUNTRY, VOS 20 MIN. IKI CENTRO CENTRO, ZIGMANT SIERAKAUSK G., ISSUE…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
87 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
IN THE FRAMEWORK AND RAMIO, HOUSE IS SELD WITH 6.04 ARS SKLYPU - VILLION IN RAJONE, BODY VS.…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
54 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
SELLING THE HOME PART IN THE LEPEND ! _____________________________________________________…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
THE DAY of THE CASE DOURSE, during which you can visit the house, inspect it, self-assess an…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
278 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
EXPLANATORY BIG HOME YOUR FAMILY? THIS OFFER FOR YOU! A brick 278 sqm is sold in the penth…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,500
HIGH HOUSE 2 HOUSE HOUSE IN RELATIONSHIP, TRAKING RAY! ____________________________________…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 1
€ 264,499
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL IN THE PERSON OF LIVEN LIVING HOME OR SAMPLE? WE HAVE YOU THE OFFER I…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
117 m² Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
HOME TO REGISTER 85 % BIGITUM! Located 11.5 km from Vilnius city center, the eight-blocked …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
238 m² Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
238 m² Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
A unique home complex is sold in a picturesque location - a modern 80 sqm, 3-bedroom living …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
128 m² Number of floors 1
€ 379,000
SELLED YOU, NEW AND MODERNLY IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH IN ANTAKALNY, VIRCUP SODES. Pepper Gar…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH A HOME PROJECT AND A LIDIMUM OF STATES. NEED TO PAY INFRASTRUCTURE TAX…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
NEW AND QUALITY STATES, ERDVUS ALREADY BUILDED HOUSE. GOOD SOME, NOT LAND, PUTION CHOICE FOR…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
COUNTRY CENTRO, WHITE, LIVEN HOME CARDING, SELECTED SUBLOCATED, A+ CLASSES, 133.75 KV.M., 4 …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,991
In Vilnius, in the Bajoras, away from the main street and closer to nature, a wooden garden …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
292 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT AND COMMORTED LIFE SIGNATIVE ERDUS 422 KV. M HOUSE IN THE GREAT RU…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 229,999
SELDING THE IMPACT OF THE IMPACT OF ONE HIGH IN THE CARTAL ZUJO, BUIVYDOMIC G. WITH A PRIVAC…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 229,999
SELDING THE IMPACT OF THE IMPACT OF ONE HIGH IN THE CARTAL ZUJO, BUIVYDOMIC G. WITH A PRIVAC…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 229,999
SELDING THE IMPACT OF THE IMPACT OF ONE HIGH IN THE CARTAL ZUJO, BUIVYDOMIC G. WITH A PRIVAC…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
49 m² Number of floors 1
€ 63,500
SELLING THE HOME PART-BUT IN NEWS, SURVEILLIONS G. ! IMPORTANT MAIN IN THE HOUSE IN THE PRO…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
COUNTRY CENTRO, WHITE, LIVEN HOME CARDING, SELECTED SUBLOCATED, A+ CLASSES, 133.75 KV.M., 4 …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
16 m² Number of floors 1
€ 16,500
Garage for sale Mirm g. near Shil Bridge. GENERAL INFORMATION - Garage area: 16.47 sq. M. m…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 1
€ 298,000
House for sale in a strategically comfortable and picturesque village in the Hawk of Vanagos…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOME TIME, INDICATIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVES AND RACIONAL EXPLAN…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOME TIME, INDICATIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVES AND RACIONAL EXPLAN…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOME TIME, INDICATIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVES AND RACIONAL EXPLAN…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 445,000
For sale a cozy, comfortable wash, quality-equipped individual house with a 7.39-acre plot o…

Properties features in Vilnius, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir