Pool Houses for sale in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Housein Pustalaukis, Lithuania
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
337 m² Number of floors 4
€ 395,000
Housein Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 397,000
THE ERDUS HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH 12.52 ARS SECTION, POILS BUILD AND WAIT BASEIN IN THE GENER…
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
Housein Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
House
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
INDUSTRIAL IN THE RAMENTAL COUPTION HOUSE SUDERMS K.! Are you looking for a place that coul…
Housein Babriskes, Lithuania
House
Babriskes, Lithuania
772 m² Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SECTION, LARGE BASEIN,…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
Housein Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
282 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
477 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m² Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m² Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
323 m² Number of floors 1
€ 849,000
EXCLUSIVE IN THE PATOGNESS PLACE, ANTAKALNY, ERDVUS HOUSE (322.75 KV.M.) WITH 7.61 ARS SKLYP…
Housein Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
FOR SALE IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH, SUBSCIOUS LIFE WITH BASEIN AND FOR THE PURCHASE FULLY COU…

Properties features in Vilnius County, Lithuania

