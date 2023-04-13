Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vilnius County, Lithuania

446 properties total found
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
142 m² Number of floors 1
€ 324,500
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,900
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,900
BEFORE FOREST, THE NERIES OF THE COUNTRY, THE WRONG-TERM INDIVIDUAL, 169.56 KV.M HOUSE WITH …
Housein Joteliunai, Lithuania
House
Joteliunai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,900
Housein Skauduliskes, Lithuania
House
Skauduliskes, Lithuania
53 m² Number of floors 2
€ 19,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, ALL THE COUNTRY, THE ECHR IS SELLED 2 HIGH, 53.20 KV. M. KARKASIS SODO H…
Housein Kryzkelis, Lithuania
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
Housein Avizieniai, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
244 m² Number of floors 2
€ 324,900
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
87 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
IN THE FRAMEWORK AND RAMIO, HOUSE IS SELD WITH 6.04 ARS SKLYPU - VILLION IN RAJONE, BODY VS.…
Housein Dimsa, Lithuania
House
Dimsa, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
54 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Housein Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
SPARTS IN THE BESIVYSTANDS IN THE LIVACIETING A+ CLASS ONE HIGH SUBLE IN THE HOME, THE WILLI…
Housein Barkiskes, Lithuania
House
Barkiskes, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
SUMMARY 1 HOUSE HOUSE IN SALE . The garden house with a farmhouse is not yet finished for …
Housein Skrupiske, Lithuania
House
Skrupiske, Lithuania
337 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,500
Housein uta, Lithuania
House
uta, Lithuania
250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,000
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
CLASSED IN THE EPDATE, ECONOMICINAL HOUSE OF TWO HIGH IN THE RUND, WILLION WITH 8.6 ARS SECT…
Housein Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
RACIND HOUSE for sale with 12 ARS SECTION R., VOSYLUMAN K. Vosylik – village in the municipa…
Housein Dusinenai, Lithuania
House
Dusinenai, Lithuania
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
THE DAY of THE CASE DOURSE, during which you can visit the house, inspect it, self-assess an…
Housein Svedai, Lithuania
House
Svedai, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 ROOMS, A+ ENE…
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
174 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,900
Housein Giruliai, Lithuania
House
Giruliai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
IN ONE VIDDING LIVES, A PRIMINAL NERIES REGIONAL PARK, A PROBANGUAGE AND EXCLUSIVE 114.21 KV…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
278 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
EXPLANATORY BIG HOME YOUR FAMILY? THIS OFFER FOR YOU! A brick 278 sqm is sold in the penth…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,500
HIGH HOUSE 2 HOUSE HOUSE IN RELATIONSHIP, TRAKING RAY! ____________________________________…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,999
Housein Tusciauliai, Lithuania
House
Tusciauliai, Lithuania
210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
YOU WILL BE HOME IN EXCLUDED THE PLACE! . It is a home surrounded by a close neighborhood of…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 1
€ 264,499
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 244,900
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…

Properties features in Vilnius County, Lithuania

