Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania
Vilnius
369
Apartment
387 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
1 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 69,000
SHOPED HEAT 1 ROOM WERE IN THE NEW FULL! ___________________________________________________…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 105,000
SELLOW TIPAL EXPLANATION BUY - DU BIG IZOLED ROOM! Strategically comfortable place for life.…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
Apartment for sale in Vokės g. 10, in Lentwar, Trakai r. self. ⋙ GENERAL INFORMATION - Buil…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 209,902
Beet-catching images and functionality: discover your new home in the heart of Spyc! The apa…
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 83,500
The good Hope Street is located in the eastern part of the city, in the new town district. T…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 235,000
CLASSED IN THE ERDVUS, HIGH LUBOMIS BUY, IN THE REPORT OF THE WILLED CITY, IN THE FULL CITY …
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 199,900
SELLED YOU AND ERDVUS 3 ROOMS WITH BALKON AND PRIVACY SUBJECTING PLACE. It’s an apartment wi…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
6/13 Floor
€ 119,000
SURRANTED FOR SALE, ERDVUS 2 ROOMS BUYSTIND, RELATIVE G. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address: Ri…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 175,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 2-HIS ROOMS IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2-room a…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
OZO G., NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONAL …
3 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 112,800
THE ERDVUS AND YOUTH 3 ROOMS BUY THE COLLECTION G. WE WOULD BE FILLED! ADVANTAGES - Functi…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
IN WHITE, NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONA…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 3-HIS ROOMS BUYING IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 104,900
The top covers sell a spacious and functionally washed 3-room apartment! -------------------…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 184,900
SELL YOU ARE SELECTED AND HEATING 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CAROLINICAL! ADVANTAGE: * NEW STATYBA;…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 143,000
2 k. housing in the new construction project B23 In the New Town WE WILL STAY YOU IN THE DA…
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In Antacalny, one of the most valued apartment buildings, a bright, over-fiber apartment wit…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 202,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 339,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 289,900
ONLY APARTMENT PROJECT 5 IN THE EXCHANGE OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVES! LIKO ONLY 3…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 220,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
124 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 489,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
129 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 464,000
THE ERDMS AND FUNCTIONAL 129 CVADRATIC METHERS WITH HIGH LUBOM, GREAT, BALKON AND ERDVIA 25 …
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 258,000
CHARIZMATIC, INDEPENDENTLY EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS TERASA FOR VERTINANT QUALITY AND EXCLUSIVE LI…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
74 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
MODERN AND ITIN FUNCTIONAL 4 ROOMS BUY WITH TERASA IN ONE PERSPECTIVE VILLION MICRORAJONES -…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
WE ARE IN THE HOME BALANDS 13 D. FROM 18 IKI 19 VAL. REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY TEL. 8 620 41…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 349,000
ERDVUS, LIGHT AND YOU WERE WILLED CENTRE. Exclusive location for the city’s privileges and …
