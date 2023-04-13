Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilnius city municipality

Residential properties for sale in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

Vilnius
500
Grigiskes
1
541 property total found
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 259,900
VERY HIGH, STILINGLY EQUIPMENT 4 ROOM COTEDS IN ZUJS! For sale quality and stylishly furnis…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
1 room apartmentin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 69,000
SHOPED HEAT 1 ROOM WERE IN THE NEW FULL! ___________________________________________________…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 105,000
SELLOW TIPAL EXPLANATION BUY - DU BIG IZOLED ROOM! Strategically comfortable place for life.…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
Apartment for sale in Vokės g. 10, in Lentwar, Trakai r. self. ⋙ GENERAL INFORMATION - Buil…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 209,902
Beet-catching images and functionality: discover your new home in the heart of Spyc! The apa…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 83,500
The good Hope Street is located in the eastern part of the city, in the new town district. T…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 235,000
CLASSED IN THE ERDVUS, HIGH LUBOMIS BUY, IN THE REPORT OF THE WILLED CITY, IN THE FULL CITY …
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 199,900
SELLED YOU AND ERDVUS 3 ROOMS WITH BALKON AND PRIVACY SUBJECTING PLACE. It’s an apartment wi…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 6/13 Floor
€ 119,000
SURRANTED FOR SALE, ERDVUS 2 ROOMS BUYSTIND, RELATIVE G. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address: Ri…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 2-HIS ROOMS IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2-room a…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
OZO G., NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONAL …
3 room apartmentin Pustalaukis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 112,800
THE ERDVUS AND YOUTH 3 ROOMS BUY THE COLLECTION G. WE WOULD BE FILLED! ADVANTAGES - Functi…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
IN WHITE, NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONA…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 3-HIS ROOMS BUYING IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 104,900
The top covers sell a spacious and functionally washed 3-room apartment! -------------------…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 184,900
SELL YOU ARE SELECTED AND HEATING 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CAROLINICAL! ADVANTAGE: * NEW STATYBA;…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 143,000
2 k. housing in the new construction project B23 In the New Town WE WILL STAY YOU IN THE DA…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In Antacalny, one of the most valued apartment buildings, a bright, over-fiber apartment wit…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 202,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 339,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 289,900
ONLY APARTMENT PROJECT 5 IN THE EXCHANGE OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVES! LIKO ONLY 3…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 220,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 124 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 489,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 464,000
THE ERDMS AND FUNCTIONAL 129 CVADRATIC METHERS WITH HIGH LUBOM, GREAT, BALKON AND ERDVIA 25 …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 258,000
CHARIZMATIC, INDEPENDENTLY EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS TERASA FOR VERTINANT QUALITY AND EXCLUSIVE LI…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
MODERN AND ITIN FUNCTIONAL 4 ROOMS BUY WITH TERASA IN ONE PERSPECTIVE VILLION MICRORAJONES -…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,900
THE SOURCE OF THE SURNIA, IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, IS SELECTED BY QUALITY 2022 - METHODA A + C…

Properties features in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir