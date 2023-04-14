Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Housein Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 397,000
THE ERDUS HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH 12.52 ARS SECTION, POILS BUILD AND WAIT BASEIN IN THE GENER…
Housein Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
House
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
INDUSTRIAL IN THE RAMENTAL COUPTION HOUSE SUDERMS K.! Are you looking for a place that coul…
Housein Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
282 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
Housein Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
FOR SALE IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH, SUBSCIOUS LIFE WITH BASEIN AND FOR THE PURCHASE FULLY COU…

