Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Pagegiu savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Vilkyskiu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 124,438
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Apartment in the heart of the city on …
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 203,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 144,900
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================<TAG1>…
3 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 29,000
Apartment for sale in two floors in a four-storey house. The ground floor has a tambour and …
House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
MALONES WE ARE IN THE HOME OF THE MEMBER VYKS 15 D. (SIXTHADAY), 11-12 VAL. A EXCHANGE REGIS…
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 32,900
5 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 159 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 549,000
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
IN THE SURVEILLANCE OF SWITZERLAND, 7 KM FROM THE RUDAMINAL SELLOW FOR TRANSFECTIVE TRIA DEP…
1 room apartment in Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
6 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
6 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
6 Number of rooms 185 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 359,933
1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 62,260

Properties features in Vilkyskiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir