Residential properties for sale in Vilkijos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
2 room apartment in Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale promising, next to the forest "Tell Park" 2-room apartment in Carolina. GENERAL I…
4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 99 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
House in Kryzkelis, Lithuania
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,506
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
182 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
A house for sale, retaining the authenticity of the interwar, alive its history in the heart…
House in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
383 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF MAINTENANCE, LUZ G., PANEVISHERIES. HOUSE LIVES FROM INSTALLATIONS O…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 269,000
EXAMPLE – the district in the eastern part of Vilnius city has guessed the hearts of settler…
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,990
ONLY 5 KILOMETRES FROM THE CUBE RIBES, IN WIND, SODA WITH THE CARTON HOME ! Under the house …
House in Brinkiskes, Lithuania
House
Brinkiskes, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
SELDED IN THIS ISSUE AND QUALITY INVESTIGATED HOUSE IN THE FULL R. An ideal place for t…
House in Palankesiai, Lithuania
House
Palankesiai, Lithuania
66 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
House in Gudiena, Lithuania
House
Gudiena, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,900
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
House in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,900
SHOWED COTED KOTED IN THE CANNOTE! TRUTH REPEENT AND LIVEN!!! -----------------------------…

