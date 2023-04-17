Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Vilkaviškis District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Vilkaviškis District Municipality, Lithuania

Vilkaviskis
2
5 properties total found
Housein Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 158,000
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale in Vilkavish. Strategically comfortable and…
Housein Paezeriai, Lithuania
House
Paezeriai, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
SUMMARY SELLED LIVING HOUSE NATURAL IN APSUPTY BEFORE THE FUND OF THE FUNDS, THE VILLIONAL R…
Housein Alksnenai, Lithuania
House
Alksnenai, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
Housein Kuosenai, Lithuania
House
Kuosenai, Lithuania
820 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,900
Vilkaviškis r.sav, Bartninkus sen., Koušėnai, Akations g. 820 m2 building, former shop-dinin…
Housein Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
195 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
SHOWING THE WORD OF VIEWS K., VILLAGE R . There is an opportunity to buy 20 hectares of lan…

Properties features in Vilkaviškis District Municipality, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go