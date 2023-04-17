Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
45 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
IN THE VERY FRIENDS AND RAMIO VOCATION, NOT HAVE A SHIP, FROM WHICH AUTHORIZATION IS IN THE …
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 49,500
LIVING HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY COUNTRY WITH THE WINDOW! For buyers, we will prepare all the n…
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
1-hectare homestead for sale in a single-seat area in the village of Bička. 220 sqm were ins…
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH HOME IN THE CHAIN Address: Shot g. 21, Chairs; Plot area: 10.33 acre…
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,500
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMS CITY. HOUSE WITH DIDEL SECTION SGEIUMBERS WITH A NON-COVE…
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
388 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,900
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,999
SELLING BIG 17 A. SKLYP WITH HOME IN THE CUSTOMA CITY. UNICAL POSSIBILITY TO BE INSURED FOR …
Housein Aristava, Lithuania
House
Aristava, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,500
SODY - HOUSE WITH A AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND 26 ARS SECTION R. PROFITING K. CHANGES G. ADVANT…
Housein Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
HOUSE WITH SADLINE IN THE CUSTOMS CITY. GENERAL INFORMATION: •City; •Mickevičius g. 7, Chai…

