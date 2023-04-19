Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Viesviles seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 223,965
SELLING THE COUNCIL 126 m², 4 ROOM A+ ENERGY CLASS COTED IN THE WILLED!!! BEING IDEAL IS AP…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 36,830
CLASSED ERDVUS, 1 CAMBARIO 43.61 KV.M, BUTAS VIDZGIRIO MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE Vidzgiris – Par…
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 114,471
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE FACILITY CENTRE, M. EXPLANATORY G., THANKING IN THE RAMIO, UNICAL AN…
3 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 83,614
Housein Radailiai, Lithuania
House
Radailiai, Lithuania
174 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,988
A quality and economical two-storey house is sold in radars ------------------------------…
3 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 421,055
EXCLUSIVE APARTMENTS FOR SALE PARTICIPANTS COUNTRY WHITE JOIN AND COPS - UNIKALIAN PROJECT "…
Housein Gudiena, Lithuania
House
Gudiena, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 1
€ 66,692
House for sale in Kaišiador, Vytauto Greater g. 48. The house has all urban communications (…
3 room apartmentin Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 44,793
3 ROOMS BUYED IN WORK, STABLES KM. ------------------------------------------------ - Functi…
Housein Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 94,563
Housein Kryzkelis, Lithuania
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,678
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 79,068
2 ROOMS BUY PLECHAVIQUE G., IN THE EUGUL! STRATEGIC PATOG SOCATION, PUTIC RELEASE, BEFORE PA…
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 64,701
2 ROOMS BUY V. CRASS PR., KAUNE Excellent contact with educational institutions, treatment f…

Properties features in Viesviles seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
