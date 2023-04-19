Lithuania
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Viesviles seniunija, Lithuania
House
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 223,965
SELLING THE COUNCIL 126 m², 4 ROOM A+ ENERGY CLASS COTED IN THE WILLED!!! BEING IDEAL IS AP…
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 36,830
CLASSED ERDVUS, 1 CAMBARIO 43.61 KV.M, BUTAS VIDZGIRIO MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE Vidzgiris – Par…
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 114,471
SELLED MEAUINNAM IN THE FACILITY CENTRE, M. EXPLANATORY G., THANKING IN THE RAMIO, UNICAL AN…
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 83,614
House
Radailiai, Lithuania
174 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 218,988
A quality and economical two-storey house is sold in radars ------------------------------…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 421,055
EXCLUSIVE APARTMENTS FOR SALE PARTICIPANTS COUNTRY WHITE JOIN AND COPS - UNIKALIAN PROJECT "…
House
Gudiena, Lithuania
72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 66,692
House for sale in Kaišiador, Vytauto Greater g. 48. The house has all urban communications (…
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 44,793
3 ROOMS BUYED IN WORK, STABLES KM. ------------------------------------------------ - Functi…
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 94,563
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,678
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
14/16 Floor
€ 79,068
2 ROOMS BUY PLECHAVIQUE G., IN THE EUGUL! STRATEGIC PATOG SOCATION, PUTIC RELEASE, BEFORE PA…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 64,701
2 ROOMS BUY V. CRASS PR., KAUNE Excellent contact with educational institutions, treatment f…
