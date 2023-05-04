Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vieciunu seniunija, Lithuania

Vieciunai
House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
House in Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
House in Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,999

