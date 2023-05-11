Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vieciunai, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
House in Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
House in Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,999
