Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe
  5. Vieciunai

Residential properties for sale in Vieciunai, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
House in Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
House in Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,999
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir