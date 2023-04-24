Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vidukles seniunija, Lithuania

Vidukle
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vidukle, Lithuania
House
Vidukle, Lithuania
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 53,000

Properties features in Vidukles seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir