Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Vidukles seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 291,653
MODERN FOR SALE, 3 ROOMS WERE IN THE PROPERTY OF YOURVANORS, NEW! ______________________ BUT…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
134 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 293,644
COUNTRY CENTRO, WHITE, LIVEN HOME CARDING, SELECTED SUBLOCATED, A+ CLASSES, 133.75 KV.M., 4 …
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
102 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 169,218
INDICATORY PUTES TO PLAN, OPTIMAL PLOT ONE HOUSE WITH PILNA PARTICIPAN AND SUTVARKED IN GERB…
House
Gervenai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 74,655
House for sale in Gervenai. Hazel r. GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 75000 Eur. - address: A…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 367,303
House
Skridai, Lithuania
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 218,988
A HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATVES. It’s a place dreaming after work to go home and …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
10/12 Floor
€ 76,065
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE JOIN! ___________________________________________…
House
civonys, Lithuania
89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 218,988
EXCLUSIVE OBJECT - ACTIVE BUSINESS COUNTRY LOCRETY This is a place for you if you dream of i…
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 56,738
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
House
Upyte, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 144,234
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================<TAG1>…
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
142 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 287,671
House
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
1 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 248,849
Properties features in Vidukles seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map