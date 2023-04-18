Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vidiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

Vidiskiai
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Tvarkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Tvarkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
3 room apartmentin Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 45,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN WORK, STABLES KM. ------------------------------------------------ - Functi…
3 room apartmentin Tvarkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Tvarkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
Quiet location The Bendors are equipped with a cozy and stylish, bright 3-room apartment wit…
3 room apartmentin Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 51,000
3 room apartmentin Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 36,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN WORK, STABLES KM. ------------------------------------------------ - Functi…
2 room apartmentin Vidiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vidiskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 73,000

Properties features in Vidiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir