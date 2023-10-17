Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Vezaiciu seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Vezaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in Samaliske, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
Samaliske, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
Three-room apartment with ground for sale, Klaipeda r. self., Cancer old, Samali k. The spac…
€49,900

Properties features in Vezaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir