Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe
  5. Veliuona

Residential properties for sale in Veliuona, Lithuania

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Veliuona, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Veliuona, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir