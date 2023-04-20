Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Veivirzenu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 50,106
2-room apartment for sale in the Foundations, Jiesios g. The location of the apartment is ve…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 130,176
SELLED VERY PROCEDURE, YOURSELF AND LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN HIGH-ORGESTIGATIONS, BUTAS IS IN T…
5 room apartmentin Kumpiai, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 110,234
Babtai is amazing in Kaunas. the part from which you can reach Kaunas city center by car in …
4 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 200,425
PURCHASE (www.sgarden.lt) – is a tandem-sensitive and matured project by talented and demand…
Housein Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,402
125 KV is SALE. M HOME PART NEW IN THE BESICURANT FILARET RAJON. PUTIC PLACE FOR NEW STATEME…
3 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 159,839
Hygge's house is a two-luxury apartment project in the Low-Shining neighborhood on the banks…
Housein Marijampolis, Lithuania
House
Marijampolis, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 159,338
A cottage is for sale, where not only you can relax after a day of work, but also comfortabl…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 165,351
SELDED LIGHT AND NEW EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS WITH THE ERDVIA LOW IN THE LIGHT G, EXCULATION. The a…
Housein Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,723
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 47.81 ARS SECTION IN EXCLUSIVE PLACE, COUNTRY RAMUGHTER TVEN Want to bre…
Housein Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 501,062
PROBANGUS HOUSE IN DOMAIN WITH 24 acres of plot!!! EXCLUSIVE AND PRACTICE FOR EXPLANATORY - …
4 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 139 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 530,085
Dreaming of living right next to the city center and crossing through the windows of your ho…
Housein Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
183 m² Number of floors 1
€ 249,000
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…

Properties features in Veivirzenu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir