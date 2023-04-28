Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Lazdiju rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Veisieju seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in civonys, Lithuania
House
civonys, Lithuania
89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
EXCLUSIVE OBJECT - ACTIVE BUSINESS COUNTRY LOCRETY This is a place for you if you dream of i…

Properties features in Veisieju seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir