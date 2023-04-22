Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Varenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House in ciziunai, Lithuania
House
ciziunai, Lithuania
99 m² Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
98.61 KV.M LIVING HOUSE WITH 12 KV.M BUILD AND Acute BUILDINGS FOR THE PROPOSAL G. 40, IN TH…
House in Uzuperkasis, Lithuania
House
Uzuperkasis, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
House in Nedzinge, Lithuania
House
Nedzinge, Lithuania
37 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
SODY SODY IN THE NEDZING For sale 38.11 a.m. plot of house estate with homestead in the bea…
House in Tolkunai, Lithuania
House
Tolkunai, Lithuania
163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
House in Margionys, Lithuania
House
Margionys, Lithuania
300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
RETA PROGA to acquire an exclusive SODY IN the NATIONAL PARK of Dzucian Dzucian, near Marcin…
House in ciziunai, Lithuania
House
ciziunai, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,900
REDUCT PRICE ! SODY FOR AUTENTIC SODY IN THE SOME OF OFFERS, COUNTRY VALCANTS Homestead wi…

