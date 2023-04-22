Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vandziogalos seniunija, Lithuania

Vandziogala
2
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Vandziogala, Lithuania
House
Vandziogala, Lithuania
359 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,000
House in Vandziogala, Lithuania
House
Vandziogala, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
SECTION WITH HOME SAMPLE G., WATCH SELLOW SOME MANAGEMENT, LIST, BIG, RULES FORM WITH THE HO…
House in Barsukine, Lithuania
House
Barsukine, Lithuania
54 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
Homestead for sale for the price of the apartment !!! Very close to Kaunas, a homestead with…

Properties features in Vandziogalos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir