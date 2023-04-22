Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vandziogalos seniunija, Lithuania

Vandziogala
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vandziogala, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vandziogala, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 48,000
2 room apartment in Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 47,900

Properties features in Vandziogalos seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir