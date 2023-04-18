Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vandziogala, Lithuania

4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Vandziogala, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vandziogala, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 48,000
3-room apartment for sale in the town of Vandžiogala. The apartment is strategically comfort…
Housein Vandziogala, Lithuania
House
Vandziogala, Lithuania
180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
Residential house for sale. The house is found on the edge of the village, so very rarely pa…
Housein Vandziogala, Lithuania
House
Vandziogala, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
2 room apartmentin Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 47,900
