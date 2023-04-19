Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Varenos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Valkininkai

Residential properties for sale in Valkininkai, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Housein ciziunai, Lithuania
House
ciziunai, Lithuania
99 m² Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
98.61 KV.M LIVING HOUSE WITH 12 KV.M BUILD AND Acute BUILDINGS FOR THE PROPOSAL G. 40, IN TH…
Housein Uzuperkasis, Lithuania
House
Uzuperkasis, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
SODY FOR THE COUPER OF THE WAIND, WARROWING Homestead with a 24-acre plot for sale, in a be…
Housein ciziunai, Lithuania
House
ciziunai, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,900
REDUCT PRICE ! SODY FOR AUTENTIC SODY IN THE SOME OF OFFERS, COUNTRY VALCANTS Homestead wi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir