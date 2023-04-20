Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Vainuto seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
Housein Dvariskes, Lithuania
House
Dvariskes, Lithuania
145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,900
SELLOW FOUR 140-144 KV.M. SUBLE A++ CLASS HOME, PUTION LOCATION - SOME RUNDS CENTRE. Asphalt…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 137,700
Housein Kamajai, Lithuania
House
Kamajai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,500
Two adjacent home estate plots are sold in the center of the Kamaj town, with buildings in t…
Housein Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, 76.33 KV.M SODO HOUSE WITH 7.1 ARS SECTION, BRATONIC G., SECTION K.! ---…
Housein Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
235 m² Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
Housein Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
SELLING PART WITH 33.5 ARS LAND SECTION DATION, TOURAGES R.. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total a…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 379,057
Housein Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
House
Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
128 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
VOS FOR 30 MIN. THE WAY FROM THE WILLED CENTER OF THE CITY, NATURAL HOUSE WITH THE SUTVARKIN…
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
Housein Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000

Properties features in Vainuto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir