Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kelmes rajono savivaldybe
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Uzvencio seniunija, Lithuania

Uzventis
1
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Leliusiai, Lithuania
House
Leliusiai, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
The house stands in the southern central part of the city of Kelmia, nearby school, wardrobe…
Housein Uzventis, Lithuania
House
Uzventis, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
The houses stand in the central part of the Kraži town, nearby school, ward, polyclinics, ci…

Properties features in Uzvencio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir