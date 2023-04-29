Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Uzusaliu seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House in Isorai, Lithuania
House
Isorai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
House in Sviloneliai, Lithuania
House
Sviloneliai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
House in Sviloniai, Lithuania
House
Sviloniai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
SODO HOUSE ANT SHIPS WITH HISPED PANORAMA. HOUSE TO LIVE THE LAND. SKLYPAS COUNTRY FOREST, I…
2 room apartment in Pasiliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pasiliai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,000
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF THE TWO ROOMS IN THE JONAV GAL. 10, 49.83 KV.M BUTAS: - High 4/5 -…
House in Kalnenai, Lithuania
House
Kalnenai, Lithuania
272 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,800

Properties features in Uzusaliu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir