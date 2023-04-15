Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

11 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 119,000
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS WERE COUNCIL IN THE ROMAIN WITH BIG VITRINARY LANGUAGE, BUTI PRICES 2 LOCA…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 85,000
A neat 3-room apartment for sale in Ledos g. with a gazebo built on a plot of 1.88 a, you wi…
3 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 134,000
Spacious and bright 3-room apartment for sale in Roma. _________________________________ For…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 135,000
SELLED VERY PROCEDURE, YOURSELF AND LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN HIGH-ORGESTIGATIONS, BUTAS IS IN T…
3 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 91,999
NEW construction A++ class apartments in the Girait!!! Closed quarter, all city communicatio…
3 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 85,999
NEW construction A++ class apartments in the Girait!!! Closed quarter, all city communicatio…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 129 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,999
Have you dreamed of ever living in a pine forest near the magical Lake Lampid? If so, in the…
3 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 149,999
NEEILIC POSSIBILITY! IN THE HEAT - THE NEWS GATVER IS SELECTED 3K WAS BEHING NEW STATES IN T…
6 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
6 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
6 Number of rooms 167 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 249,900
IN HIGH BANGESTIGATIONS, QUALITY BE PREPARED IN THE CREATED THROUGH 2 HIGH WITH THE BIG GAR!…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 149,000
3 ROOMS NEW BUYED IN CLOTHING, GODERS. BEHAD NEW STATES, FULL EQUIPMENT. __________________…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 149,900
SELLED INCLUDED THE TRIA ROOMS WITH THE LOSS OF THE COUNCIL AND THE POINTS IN THE DVIOUS CAR…

