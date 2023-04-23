Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Utenos seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Parazeliai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,999
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION - IN THE PANEMUN, WE EXCEPT THE PROPERTY HOME CARDING A NEW STATY ONE …
House
Svedai, Lithuania
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
12/23 Floor
€ 165,000
SELLED bright, warm, spacious and very cozy 2-room apartment on the 12th floor Superior g. I…
House
Barkiskes, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, ONE HIGH 79.95 m², 4 ROOM HOUSE IN SALES!!! It is an ideal place for…
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 234,500
SHOPING MODERN HOUSE HOUSE OF THE HIGH QUALITY LAISV BIRONMENT® A+ CLASS ONE HIGH EXCLUSIVE …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 159,000
2-room apartment with terrace for sale in the newly built project "Prie Villnels" General i…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
Quality, modern and aesthetic 130 sq.m. for sale. residential house in Riešė. INTO THE WOOL…
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
FOR SALE 69.49 KV.M HOUSE IN UKMERGY For sale 69.49 sq.m. house in Ukmerge, in a quiet loca…
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 124,541
SUREED TO EVERY LIFE, SO INVESTMENT ! For sale 3 k. apartment in the Maskal, Lelion g. 1. /…
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 65,500
SHOW PRESENT, PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. Location: Friendship…
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
House
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
454 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
