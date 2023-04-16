Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Utenos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Utena
1
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Housein Vitkunai, Lithuania
House
Vitkunai, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
Housein Utena, Lithuania
House
Utena, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 64,000
Housein Grybeliai, Lithuania
House
Grybeliai, Lithuania
235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
SHARE NEW SURRANTED, LIGHT AND FUNCTIONAL SUPLANED HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE COUN…
Housein Grybeliai, Lithuania
House
Grybeliai, Lithuania
280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 293,000
Housein Voliskis, Lithuania
House
Voliskis, Lithuania
58 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
A unique home homestead of the poet John Tokžini, is for sale in a beautiful, supervised vil…
Housein Klykiai, Lithuania
House
Klykiai, Lithuania
764 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
A unique cozy and modern-equipped event and recreation center on the shores of the lake, sur…
Housein Ripaiciai, Lithuania
House
Ripaiciai, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,000
Log house for sale with two plots in the village of Plautichis, Saldutish eldership, Utena d…
Housein Ramavydiskes, Lithuania
House
Ramavydiskes, Lithuania
537 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
SODYBA / POILS HOME DOES NOT SELL. OBJECT ADVANTAGES: • The plot includes an alpine pond wi…

Properties features in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir