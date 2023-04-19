Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Usenu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Usenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Usenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,500
SELLED 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE SURN, NEMUN G. 6 For sale neat 2 room apartment in Usenian, Nemun…

Properties features in Usenu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir