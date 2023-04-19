Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Usenu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Usenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Usenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,500
SELLED 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE SURN, NEMUN G. 6 For sale neat 2 room apartment in Usenian, Nemun…

Properties features in Usenu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir