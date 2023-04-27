Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Upninku seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Upninkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Upninkai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 16,500

Properties features in Upninku seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir