Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Ukmerge
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 50,000
3 room apartment in Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 45,000
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 45,000
2 room apartment in Dainava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Dainava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 29,900
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 48,000
3 room apartment in Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 36,000
2 room apartment in Vidiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vidiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 73,000

Properties features in Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir