  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 2
€ 67,500
Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
In the Ukmerge, V. 160, 24 sq.m. m house on the 6.55 a plot of land is sold on Kudirkos Stre…
Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
For sale 1/2 part of a residential house with a plot of land of 3.05 houses, a farm building…
Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
HOUSE for sale with a 7.5-acre plot in UKMERGY, TRAK G. ------------------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 ROOMS BUYED GAMEDO G. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional apartm…
Housein Saukava, Lithuania
House
Saukava, Lithuania
211 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,900
In the rock, a residential house with a 10-acre plot is sold on Virgo Street! ADVANTAGE: …
2 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 48,000
SHOPED LIGHT, SURMONATED 2 ROOMS WERE DELTEN G., UKMERGY CITY! ADVANTAGE: - The apartment i…
3 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE CANI. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional apa…
2 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
99 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
SODYBA for sale with an almost 7-hectare plot in the village of Meijhen. -------------------…
Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
FOR SALE 69.49 KV.M HOUSE IN UKMERGY For sale 69.49 sq.m. house in Ukmerge, in a quiet loca…
Housein Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 35,000
PART OF THE INDICATE HOME, BASANAVIOUS G. 30, UKMERGY For sale part of the house, Basanavič…

Properties features in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
