Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe
  5. Ukmerge
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ukmerge, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 ROOMS BUYED GAMEDO G. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional apartm…
2 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 48,000
SHOPED LIGHT, SURMONATED 2 ROOMS WERE DELTEN G., UKMERGY CITY! ADVANTAGE: - The apartment i…
3 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE CANI. ------------------------------------------------ - Functional apa…
2 room apartmentin Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Realting.com
Go