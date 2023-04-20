Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Turmanto seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 220,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
Housein Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Between the Clearances and the Autumn, Parapijonish k. sold 80 sq.m. living house with a plo…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 135,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE CASE! ____________________________________________…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 12/23 Floor
€ 164,241
SELLED bright, warm, spacious and very cozy 2-room apartment on the 12th floor Superior g. I…
Housein Lepsiai, Lithuania
House
Lepsiai, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
INDICATED NEW STATES NOT INCLUDED A+ ENERGY CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOUSE NEW IN THE ENERGY FACE OF…
Housein Mitkai, Lithuania
House
Mitkai, Lithuania
51 m² Number of floors 2
€ 14,500
SODO HOUSE SB “POILSIS“, POILS G., MITK KM., FUNDING RAJ, NOT LIVES OF THE FACILITY. THE ALR…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,900
SHARE PART HOME ALYTUJE!!! Part of the house is sold in the old town of Nemuno g., In a stra…
3 room apartmentin Rukla, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Rukla, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 24,000
IN THE FACILITY CENTRE IS SELDED AND SUN 3 ROOMS -------------------------------------------…
Housein Jasiske, Lithuania
House
Jasiske, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 165,000
An authentic apartment for sale in the heart of Palanga. Ideal location - Birut Park, sea, q…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 90,000
Housein Pasile, Lithuania
House
Pasile, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 18,000

Properties features in Turmanto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
