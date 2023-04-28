Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Telsiu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Tryskiu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
House in Svedai, Lithuania
House
Svedai, Lithuania
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,000
THE EXECUTIVE CAN BE PREPARED BY YOUR PAGEIDES POSSIBLE REPORTING IN THE CARTMENT *Part of…
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 139,900
SELLED FOR THE 3-THE ROOMS, NETWORK INVESTMENT OR LIFE. PROJECT ESANT TO BE "KAUNA CLINICAL"…
House in Uzventis, Lithuania
House
Uzventis, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 28,710
The houses stand in the central part of the Kraži town, nearby school, ward, polyclinics, ci…
House in Katyciai, Lithuania
House
Katyciai, Lithuania
156 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
SODYBAS IN THE CATCH, STONIC G. 6 WITH 35.48 HOME MANAGEMENT 156.08 sq.m. m. homestead Shilu…
House in Minelgai, Lithuania
House
Minelgai, Lithuania
204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
House in Pipirai, Lithuania
House
Pipirai, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
SELLED NOT TO PREPARE 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE A GUILLION G., RADAILS K., CLASS R. ID…
House in Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 143,000
SELECTED THE DVIATION OF ONE HIGH 2023 YEAR, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A++ CLASS HOUSE IN ELECTRICLE…
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 260,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,900
HOME PART MATECTS G., IN GREAT, KAUNE! House surrounded by own houses, Matteika g., Kaunas. …
House in Kairenai, Lithuania
House
Kairenai, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,913
3 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,132
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Aistmarių street. Newly built, fully…

