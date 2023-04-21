Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Traku seniunija, Lithuania

Trakai
4
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Babriskes, Lithuania
House
Babriskes, Lithuania
772 m² Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SECTION, LARGE BASEIN,…

Properties features in Traku seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir