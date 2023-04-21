Houses for sale in Traku seniunija, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Padvariskes, Lithuania
House
Padvariskes, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
House in Dubninkai, Lithuania
House
Dubninkai, Lithuania
259 m² Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
THE EBRD 2 HIGHS, 258.78 KV, are REFERRED TO IN THE SELECTION OF THE SELECTION. M. HOUSE WIT…
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
Homestead for sale - Training Center "Multirricated", adapted for educational and entertainm…
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 169,000
88 ALUDARIAS - NEW LIVENING COUNTRY TRAKES. IOCIA, ABOUT WHAT SENS ARE SELECTED: WITH YOUR L…
House in Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 82,000
Holiday building for sale near BITI LAKE DURCHES K. TRACK R . The building is located in the…
House in Babriskes, Lithuania
House
Babriskes, Lithuania
772 m² Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SECTION, LARGE BASEIN,…
House in Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
A spacious 246.67 sq.m house awaits the new hosts. It is part of a two-bedroom house S. Miku…
House in Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
SELECTED TO THE POILS LASTING WITH LIVING PATALP IN EXCLUDED PLACE - IN APSUPT FOR FORESTIGA…

